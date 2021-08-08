Guilford County Commissioner Skip Alston has called for an emergency meeting Monday with local mayors, hospital representatives, and public health and county leaders

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County Commissioner and Board Chair Skip Alston has called for an emergency meeting Monday with local mayors, hospital representatives, public health leaders, and county staff members.

Alston told WFMY News 2 he plans to call for a countywide mask mandate at Monday's meeting, and also potentially require Guilford county employees receive the COVID-19 vaccination.

"It is apparent we are fast approaching another decision point when it comes to the protection of our community as result of our current COVID-19 infection rates, resource implications, etc.," Alston wrote in an email Sunday on the invitation letter to the emergency meeting.

Guilford County's previous mask mandate was lifted May 19. Alston said with the recent rapid rise in COVID-19 cases, drastic action is needed to prevent a crisis situation.

"Guilford County is experiencing a sharp increase in the number of COVID-19 cases. Over the last month, we added 2,000 new cases, the positivity rate of infections has more than tripled from 2% to nearly 7%, and hospital admissions due to COVID-19 are increasing," Alston said.

According to the invitation, local leaders and representatives in Guilford County will discuss the pandemic's current situation and discuss additional COVID-19 mitigation measures.

