GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County Sheriff's Deputies say a homeowner shot someone trying to break into his home in the middle of the night.

It happened at a home on Brightwood Church Road in Gibsonville. Deputies say they got a call around 6:20 a.m. Thursday about a discharged firearm.

When they got there, they found a person with a gunshot wound down the road, not far from the home. Investigators say the suspect was taken to Moses Cone Hospital with unspecified injuries.

Deputies say the homeowner shot the suspect in self-defense.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as new information becomes available.

