GUILFORD COUNTY, NC (WFMY) - Guilford County and the American Red Cross will open a disaster shelter Thursday night at 7:30.

The shelter will be at Glenwood Recreation Center (2010 Coliseum Blvd.) in Greensboro.

The shelter will be available to people in the community displaced by Tropical Storm Michael. Those who want to stay at the shelter are asked to bring their medications, toiletries, a pillow and blanket (or sleeping bag) and a towel. This shelter is available for locals and people who evacuated from other areas. Pets are allowed and will be segregated from people. Service animals are welcome.

Michael brought rain and strong winds for much of the day Thursday, resulting in flooding in areas throughout the state. A tornado was reported in Reidsville just after 3 p.m. as a tornado warning was issued for Rockingham and Caswell counties.

