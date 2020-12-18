Guilford County Schools approves $150 bonuses for employees

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford County Schools’ employees will get an early Christmas present. The district approved a $150 bonus for all licensed employees.
The Guilford County Board of Education voted to appropriate $950,000 of fund balance to provide the bonuses.
The district will also provide either a bonus or raise to non-licensed employees including maintenance, school nutrition, technology, transportation, office support and finance, among others.
“While a bonus is not a replacement for a much-deserved increase in salary for all staff, it is a token of the district’s appreciation for the outstanding work being done by our certified and classified staff, especially during this pandemic,” Superintendent Dr. Sharon Contreras said. “I want to thank our employees for their continued efforts to support the students and staff of our district, in ways they may never have expected.”
The district said bus drivers and school nutrition workers who received a raise last year will also receive a bonus in December.
Bonuses will be given on Dec. 22.
