GCS student is 1 out of 15 in the US selected for an international STEM program

The program is called "TechGirls". It's an initiative of the U.S. Department of State's Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Guilford County High School junior is making major strides.

Bailee Wright is 1 out of 15 students in the country selected for an international STEM program. News 2 spoke with Wright about the honor.

Passionate, hardworking, and diligent are just a few words to describe Western Guilford High School junior Bailee Wright. "I love STEM, math, and drones," said Wright.

Wright has dreams to major in engineering when she graduates. "I'm definitely looking forward to doing drone recreationally and just in summers when I have time doing contract work and things like that," said Wright.

She's enrolled in STEM courses and a drone program at her school to help her reach that goal.

"Going through challenging things is the only way to grow," said Wright.

She's ready to take on the world, literally. Because of her hard work in the classroom. Wright is 1 out of 15 students in the country and one out of 126 in the world selected to participate in an international summer exchange program.

"It's basically just a four-week immersion program with girls from all over the world and the US and they take you to Washington D.C. and a few other cities for some work-based learning and internship opportunities," said Wright.

She'll even get to stop by NASA. It's called "TechGirls", an initiative of the U.S. Department of State's Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs aimed to empower young women to pursue careers in science and technology.

Wright's career and college manager looks forward to watching her grow through the program.

"She embodies everything that we are teaching to ignite a fire under students to show them their career opportunities and their potential," said Western Guilford High School career and college manager Christina Sapusek.

With only one more year of high school and an international program under Wright's belt, she hopes her accomplishment inspires others.