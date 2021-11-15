Guilford County to vote on indoor mask mandate Monday

The board voted 7-2 back in August to put the current mandate in place.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Editor's note: The video attached to this story is from a previous story on Guilford County's mask mandate.

An end to Guilford County's mask mandate could happen as early as Monday night.

County commissioners plan to vote Monday whether to keep or lift the current mask mandate that requires masks be worn inside all buildings in the county.

The board voted 7-2 back in August to put the current mandate in place and set a goal to remove the mandate if the county were to reach a percentage of positive cases at or below five percent for three consecutive weeks and/or a 70% vaccination rate.

The county said they would also drop the mask mandate if less than 5% of COVID-19 tests came back positive for three weeks in a row. The county is currently at a vaccination rate of only 55%.

Board chair Skip Alston said Sunday he is almost certain the indoor mask mandate will be lifted, although no changes are official until Monday night's vote.

“I anticipate the vote will be positive and we will lift the mandate,” Alston said in an interview with WFMY News 2.

Alston told News 2 Sunday, the proposal that will be put to a vote Monday has been prepared in a document.

According to officials, the proposal includes lifting the current mask mandate in the county, voluntarily asking businesses to implement their own mandates in certain situations and encouraging people to be careful and remain cautious heading into the holiday season.

The new rule would leave it up to each business to require masks.

The meeting will be held via zoom and live streamed on Guilford County’s Facebook page.

During the meeting, commissioners will discuss data and see if things have changed enough to end the mandate. In August, the delta variant began to surge as the city chose the right time to inherit a mask policy.