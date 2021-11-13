Guilford County's mask mandate subject of special meeting Monday

The meeting is being held to "consider revisions to Board of Health rules related to face masks and face coverings"

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Big changes could be coming Monday to Guilford County's indoor mask mandate.

The Guilford County Board of Commissions is convening virtually Monday at 6 p.m. for a "special meeting."

According to the announcement, the meeting is being held to "consider revisions to Board of Health rules related to face masks and face coverings, and to transact any other necessary business."

The county announced the special meeting November 3, several days ahead of Monday's meeting.

Back in August, the board said it wanted to see a 70 percent vaccination rate, or a percent of positive cases at or below five percent for three weeks, before making changes to the mask mandate.

Among Guilford County's entire population, 69.4% are partially vaccinated and 54.6% are fully-vaccinated, according to county data, as of this article's publication. The 14-day positivity rate is four percent.

The board voted in favor of the current indoor mask mandate 7-2 in August.

Monday's meeting will be held via Zoom and will also be livestreamed on Guilford County's Facebook page.

Meeting details from the County: "Citizens and media partners may watch and/or listen to the meeting by: Joining the Zoom platform via computer, tablet or smartphone at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85468500195 and, if required, entering meeting ID 854 6850 0195 at the prompt."

WFMY News 2 will be attending the meeting and provide coverage of any breaking news.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.