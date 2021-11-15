Greensboro businesses react to potential mask mandate lifted

Businesses in Downtown Greensboro react to Guilford County Commissioners potentially rescinding the mask mandate

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Monday night, Guilford County Commissioners will meet to vote on whether to keep the current mask mandate that requires masks inside all businesses or lift it.

Downtown Greensboro President, Zack Matheny says he believes wearing a mask should be someone's choice. “I like the fact that our numbers are getting better for COVID, I like the fact that more and more people have gotten vaccinated, I like the fact that we’ve gotten boosters now. And so we are trending in a great way so I just look forward to the world getting back to somewhat normal,” Matheny said.

According to the Guilford County COVID-19 dashboard, the fourteen-day positivity rate is at 4% while 54.6% of people living in the county are fully vaccinated and 69.4% are partially vaccinated. One business says they want people to feel comfortable walking into their establishment, so that means giving them the option to wear a mask or not.

“I feel like it should be anybody’s choice. Everybody doesn’t want to wear it. If you’re comfortable, let the person be comfortable. I don’t really think it stops anything, especially if a lot of people are vaccinated as they say so I don’t force it on people. I don’t too much wear it either,” said Kelvin Brown, a barber at On Point Barbershop in downtown Greensboro.

Michael Parrish lives in Guilford County and agrees that each business should decide whether they require masks or not, but also believes the mandate should stay in place regardless. "I would think if they rely on science, they should probably keep it in place until there’s evidence that it’s safe for people to not wear the masks. I don’t think it’s overbearing or burdensome at all," Parrish said.