Guilford County commissioners call emergency meeting on masks Tuesday

The meeting will be held virtually at 3 p.m.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The Guilford County Board of Commissioners is calling an emergency meeting Tuesday regarding face masks, according to a release from the Guilford County Government.

The release states the meeting is being held as the Guilford County Board of Health considers revising rules related to masks.

The virtual meeting will be held at 3 p.m. WFMY News 2 will livestream the briefing in this story.

On Monday during an emergency meeting, county commissioners made no decision on whether to enforce a countywide mask mandate.

Commission Chair Skip Alston called the Monday meeting to discuss how to fight the newest phase of the COVID-19 pandemic with other area leaders.