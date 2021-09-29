Gun found in student’s backpack at middle school in Winston-Salem

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said the handgun was recovered from the student’s backpack at Paisley Middle School.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Editor's Note: Video features Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools Superintendent Tricia McManus talking about increasing school safety in the district.

A gun was found Wednesday in a student’s backpack at a school in Winston-Salem.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said the handgun was recovered from the student’s backpack at Paisley Middle School. A Winston-Salem police officer working on a related investigation found the student and the weapon. The student will be charged with possessing a weapon on campus. No one was injured and all students are safe.

“We will continue to work through these issues, but more importantly we will continue to work through them together. The issues we are working through, are issues that affect our future & our children. And the future needs us now," Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby F. Kimbrough, Jr. said.