BURLINGTON, N.C. — A woman in Alamance County is a new homeowner thanks to Habitat for Humanity.

Deborah Woods along with her family will move into their new home along Elm Street in Burlington.

Volunteers from the non-profit built the house in 2003 but the original homeowner recently re-located.

Habitat Alamance, along with community volunteers and Elon University students helped Deborah renovate the house.

Deborah decided to make this her new home for her and her grandchildren once she completed her volunteer hours with the project.

Habitat for Humanity International is a global, nonprofit housing organization. Throughout the years, it has built, rehabilitated and repaired more than 800,000 houses worldwide.

