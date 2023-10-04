15-year-old accused of killing 5 in Raleigh mass shooting to be tried as an adult, DA says

The teenage suspect in a mass shooting that killed five and injured two more in Raleigh is facing murder charges in adult court.

RALEIGH, N.C. — A teenager is facing murder charges in adult court nearly a year after police said he killed five people and injured two others in a shooting rampage that rocked his quiet neighborhood in Raleigh.

During a hearing on Wednesday, the Wake County Superior Court marked the final step in a transfer process to elevate this case to the next level.

In October 2022, police said Austin Thompson, who was 15 years old at the time, opened fire in the Hedingham community, shooting his brother, several neighbors, and an off-duty Raleigh police officer before barricading himself in a shed and getting into a shootout with police.

Thompson has been charged with five counts of murder in the deaths of Officer Gabriel Torres, Mary Elizabeth Marshall, Nicole Connors, Susan Karnatz, and the suspect's older brother, James Roger Thompson, according to court records. He also faces two counts of attempted murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury, and one count of assault with a firearm on a law enforcement officer, according to court records.

The teen suspect is being held without bond.

His father was cited for not properly storing a gun.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.

►Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.