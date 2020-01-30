HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police say a painter was shot entering an apartment on Thursday morning.

Officers were called to the Chatham Woods apartment complex just before 8:30 a.m.

Investigators say the painter was hired to paint the unit.

When he tried to enter the apartment, he was shot by someone inside.

So far there is no word on the painter's condition but he was taken to the hospital.

Police say an adult male is in custody, but have not said if charges have been filed in the case.

This is a developing story. Stick with WFMY News 2 for updates.

