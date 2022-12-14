Fight at High Point Central prompts police presence

Police say the school is on lockdown as a precaution. There are no reported injuries at this time.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A fight at High Point Central High School prompts police and EMS presence Wednesday afternoon, police say.

A fight broke out in the men's bathroom that turned into several people fighting.

EMS responded but there were no reported injuries. Everyone involved in the fight were juveniles and charges are pending as investigation continues.

The school went on lockdown as a precaution to restore order. There is still a large police presence due to class transitions.