Deputies investigating stabbing death in Trinity

According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Thayer Road after 5 p.m. Tuesday in reference to an assault.

TRINITY, N.C. — One person is dead following a stabbing on Thayer Road in Trinity.

After arriving, deputies found the person. Emergency crews were unable to revive the person.

Investigators said the stabbing came from a dispute.

The person’s identity has not yet been released, pending notification to their family.

