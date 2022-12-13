x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Deputies investigating stabbing death in Trinity

According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Thayer Road after 5 p.m. Tuesday in reference to an assault.
Credit: Matt Gush - stock.adobe.com
File photo

TRINITY, N.C. — One person is dead following a stabbing on Thayer Road in Trinity.

According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Thayer Road after 5 p.m. Tuesday in reference to an assault.

After arriving, deputies found the person. Emergency crews were unable to revive the person.

Investigators said the stabbing came from a dispute.

The person’s identity has not yet been released, pending notification to their family.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Boom Supersonic building own engines for high-speed planes

Before You Leave, Check This Out