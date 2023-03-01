Repeat offender arrested after 100 mph chase ends in crash in High Point

Police said they found marijuana and a gun after a 29-year-old man was driving over 100 mph before crashing in High Point.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A 29-year-old man is facing several charges after a high-speed chase ended in a crash in High Point Wednesday.

High Point police said Romar Hood, 29, was driving down Eastchester Drive near Bridges Drive at a speed of more than 100 mph around 1 a.m.

Hood crashed on Westchester Drive before officers caught up with him. Once police found Hood, he then tried to run away.

Hood was taken into custody and then taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. A passenger in the car was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries, they are currently not facing any charges.

No other car was involved in the wreck.

Investigators found 1.5 pounds of marijuana and a gun in Hood's car.

Bond has been denied. Hood is charged with:

Possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule VI

Possession Schedule VI

Resist, delay or obstruct a public officer

Speed to elude arrest

Reckless driving

Speeding 15 mph more than speed limit

Driving while license suspended or revoked

Improper lane change/fail to maintain lane control

Seat belt violation

Failure to stop at stoplight

Carrying a concealed gun

Possession of firearm by felon

A portion of Westchester Drive was closed for almost nine hours while crews repaired a broken power pole.

According to police, Hood has been arrested more than 14 times since 2017.

His previous charges include:

Speed to elude arrest (Charged with this crime four times prior to Wednesday's incident)

Possession of firearm by felon (Charged with this crime two times prior to Wednesday's incident)

Attempted murder

Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill

Several assault-related charges

Several drug charges

