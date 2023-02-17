x
High Point Medical Center on lockdown for investigation, police say

High Point police are investigating the area.
HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police responded to High Point Medical Center around 11 a.m. Friday in reference to a threatening phone call that a hospital staff member received.

Officers arrived at the scene and established a perimeter around the hospital and assisted with a lockdown. Investigators determined that it wasn't a credible threat. 

While on the scene, High Point 911 got a call from someone who communicated threats, including self-harm. 

An officer outside of High Point Medical Center spotted the caller and took them into custody. 

This investigation is ongoing. 

