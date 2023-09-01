Family of High Point murder-suicide vicitms release statement

The family of Athalia Crayton said 'she was everyone’s best friend.'

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The family of the victims of a murder-suicide in High Point released a statement after the tragic loss.

Police said Robert Crayton, Jr., 45, shot and killed his wife Athalia, 46, and three of his children - 18-year-old Kasim and his 16-year-old and 10-year-old.

The family shared this sentiment about Athalia Crayton and the children:

Athalia Athena Crayton and her wonderful children; Nasir, Nyla, and Kasim, were a light to everyone they met. Their lives were taken too soon - yet their legacy lives on from the shores of Jamaica to the campus of NC A&T.

Athalia Athena Crayton, 46, is a Jamaican-American whose family originates from Kingston, Jamaica; she grew up in Miami and South Carolina. Athalia or “Art” as she is affectionately called by family and friends also lived in South Korea, Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Successful in so many aspects of her life - Athalia was a veteran, a Sergeant of the United States Army and served honorably in the Second Infantry Division as a Heavy Equipment Mechanic. In addition, she was a business owner, certified life coach, interior designer, and student at NC A&T University. Most importantly she was a dedicated mother to her children. “Her kind heart spills onto her children who she loves so much that she’ll go through hardship for a season to make sure that her children flourish”, is how her niece described Athalia as a mother.

Athalia poured her heart and soul into everyone she met, which is how she sustained so many friendships over decades. At her core, Art was an amazing mother, committed wife, loving sister, and honorable daughter. She was the “glue, and made every effort to bond together” her entire family. Her brother described her as “an incredible woman, she was everyone’s best friend.”

Athalia's family is set to honor her and her children's memory with a memorial service in the upcoming weeks.

