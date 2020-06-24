High Point Police Chief Kenneth Shultz to retire

High Point Police Chief Kenneth Shultz will retire from the department effective August 1, 2020.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point Police Chief Kenneth Shultz announced he’s retiring from the department.

He will retire from the department effective August 1, 2020, after more than 31 years with the department.

Shultz was a sworn officer with the High Point Police Department for over 26 years when appointed to the position. He was a member of the department’s Tactical Team for 20 years and served for eight years as the Team Commander. He also served as a detective in the Vice Narcotics Unit and was a canine handler while on patrol.

Most recently Chief Shultz took part in the protests. He marched with protesters who gathered in the community during the recent nationwide protests. He also had High Point police officers sign a banner condemning police brutality at a protest along with citizens.

The city hasn't announced a transitioning plan at this time.

Stay connected to local, national and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app.

►Text the keyword APP to 336-379-5775

►For the latest weather conditions and forecast text the keyword WEATHER to 336-379-5775

►For local news stories right to your phone text the keyword NEWS to 336-379-5775

►Need our Call for Action Team? Text keyword CFA to 336-379-5775