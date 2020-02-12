Food hall to open outside High Point Rockers' stadium in 2021

Ten vendors will open in a four-building development behind the outfield.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Business is coming to High Point! Construction is underway for a four-building development behind Truist Stadium, home of the High Point Rockers.

The outfields will house 10 vendors and a 12,000-foot food hall.

Tim Elliott with Elliott Sidewalk Communities said the food hall will help grow the community.

It's expected to open in summer 2021 near the centerfield entrance.

"This is a city that's going to stand up and grow itself culturally. It's going to grow itself into a year-round community, so these are the steps, and this food hall will certainly help as a magnet in the area," Elliott said.