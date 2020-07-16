x
Triad school officials delay high school athletics workouts

Officials said the state of the COVID-19 pandemic in North Carolina still makes group workouts unsafe for students.

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — Officials in Winston-Salem Forsyth County schools as well as the Alamance-Burlington School system have both once again pushed back the state of high school athletics workouts. 

They were scheduled to begin on Monday in limited numbers. However, due to the current coronavirus numbers, officials in both school systems decided to put a pause on the workouts. 

This time the workouts have been suspended indefinitely until more information comes from the governor or health officials. 

