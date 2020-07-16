The conference said the growing number of COVID-19 cases along the eastern seaboard largely influenced the decision.

The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference announced Thursday its suspending all fall sports amid the coronavirus pandemic.

No decision has been made if fall sports will be moved to the spring.

The council of presidents and chancellors of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) announced the league will suspend all sports competition, championship and non-championship segments, for the 2020 fall season, as a result of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.

The conference currently plans to move forth with winter sports competitions as scheduled, unless health and medical professionals advise otherwise.

“We will apprise the public on further decisions,” MEAC said in a press release. “The Council of Presidents and Chancellors took this action out of a concern for the safety as well as the physical and mental health of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, support staff, faculty and fans.”

The conference said the growing number of COVID-19 cases along the eastern seaboard largely influenced the decision as the data suggests that the African American and other minority communities are being disproportionately affected by COVID-19.

“The MEAC is committed to ensuring that the correct measures are in place to reduce exposure to the virus,” the conference said.

The MEAC is made of 11 historically black colleges including: Bethune-Cookman University, Coppin State University, Delaware State University, Florida A&M University, Howard University, University of Maryland Eastern Shore, Morgan State University, Norfolk State University, North Carolina A&T State University, North Carolina Central University and South Carolina State University.



“The health and safety of our student-athletes continue to be our number one priority. We have made the decision to suspend all sports competitions after careful review of the current conditions and consideration of the potential exposure that regular travel to competitions may cause and ongoing extensive physical contact,” said Howard University President and Chair of MEAC Council of Presidents and Chancellors, Dr. Wayne A. I. Frederick. “While our competitions have been suspended, each member institution will plan ongoing engagement of all student-athletes to ensure optimization of their physical and mental well-being as they continue their matriculation.”



MEAC said institutions will continue the resocialization process for student-athletes which is made of mental and physical health counseling, strength and conditioning protocol and compliance with all COVID-19 safety requirements.

OTHER STORIES

FACTS NOT FEAR

Remember facts, not fear when talking about the coronavirus. You should take the same measures recommended by health leaders to prevent the spread of the flu and other viruses. That means washing your hands, avoiding touching your face, and covering coughs and sneezes.

WHERE YOU GET INFORMATION ABOUT THE CORONAVIRUS IS IMPORTANT

It is important to make sure the information you are getting about the coronavirus is coming directly from reliable sources like the CDC and NCDHHS. Be careful not to spread misinformation about coronavirus on social media.

For more information visit the CDC OR NCDHHS

NC CORONAVIRUS HOTLINE

The state also has a special hotline set up where you can call 866-462-3821 for more information on the coronavirus. You can also submit questions online at ncpoisoncontrol.org or select chat to talk with someone about the virus.

You can also text keyword VIRUS to WFMY News 2 at 336-379-5775 to find out more information.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app.