Historic downtown Greensboro train depot to be revitalized

The North Carolina Railroad Co. is working with the city to bring the building back to its former glory.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The city is working to revitalize and preserve and restore a building downtown that's more than 100 years old.

The building on 400 S. Elm street was the site of the Southern Railway Station train depot. It opened on June 9th, 1899.

Preservation Greensboro says the station was build to serve the number of people coming in and out of the city. A larger station replaced that one in 1927 and the original building was then used for office space.

There was a change to the architecture which is what you see now as you walk down S. Elm Street. Downtown Greensboro Inc. President Zach Matheny is excited about the chance to preserve this part of history.

"You got to remember NC rail, North Carolina Railroad was founded in Greensboro by John Motley Morehead so to make this investment coming back to the home town for the N.C rail was found it just adds more value to the history in the fabric of Greensboro," Matheny said.

The North Carolina Railroad Company bought it and is working with the city to revitalize it. Matheny says he's excited to bring new life to the historic building. The goal is to return it to its former glory.

"Well they're gonna have an architect involve and work with many construction companies to take it back to its original nature if they can do that the building is gonna look completely different," Matheny said.