Hops Burger Bar employees take a stand over COVID-19 concerns

GREENSBORO, N.C. — As COVID-19 cases rise across the state, Hops Burger Bar employees in the Triad have sent a list of demands to management over coronavirus concerns.
The workers said they wanted more protection and better safety standards.
Some workers said they are taking a stand not just to protect themselves but to also look out for customers.
"Our issue is that no one was aware that people that they were working alongside were sick with Covid. They didn't tell people that they were potentially exposed," said Lilly Thorne, a host at Hops Burger Bar.
Thorne works at the location on Spring Garden St. in Greensboro, one of three in the Triad, including in Winston-Salem.
Thorne said she and her co-workers feel that management isn't taking coronavirus health and safety issues seriously enough for them.
That's why they came up with their own 10-point demands which include a higher standard of COVID-19 protocols and a return to curbside pick up only.
"We wanted them to seriously consider paying sick leave and hazard pay for all of us. We have taken on not only this huge risk but are doing a lot of extra work," Thorne said.
Hops Burger Bar's co-owner, David Essa, said the restaurant's management has been working closely with the Guilford County Health Department. Issa said they are also addressing the demands presented by the employees.
"We're now working with professional consultants to develop and implement new COVID action plans and will introduce them very soon to our staff at all locations," Issa said.
Labor law experts urge workplace transparency wherever possible to avoid conflict as both employees and employers navigate the various challenges of the pandemic.
"Being able to communicate where employees have safety concerns, and employers being able to listen and address those, becomes key in keeping things smooth at the workplace," said Patti Ramseur, a Labor Law Expert with Ramseur and Maultsby LLC.
"The government hasn't been giving us a stimulus and that is a huge problem. If we aren't being protected in that way, then people have to come to work and that's the bottom line. We have to work to live and so if we're going to do that then we want to make sure that our safety is a priority in the workplace," Thorne said.
Hops Burger Bar Management also said it has already met some of the demands made by employees, including digitizing menus for mobile access, setting tighter restrictions on temperature checks, and paying for COVID-19 tests.
Here is a copy of Hops employees’ list of requests presented to management on Thursday, December 17th:
Allow enough time for all staff and owners to get tested by closing HOPS until all results are returned. Any rapid testing is to be paid in full by the owners.
The owners will pay for a complete and thorough Covid sanitization of the restaurants by an EPA-approved service and provide documentation/invoices to staff upon request.
An updated plan of action for Covid cases that is agreed upon by the majority of the staff.
Transparency on all levels with all employees, especially concerning Covid exposure. All potential outbreaks of employees and management will be communicated to all staff ASAP.
Paid sick leave and/or supplemental assistance for employees forced out of work due to Covid. Open a discussion for hazard-pay for all staff.
A return to curbside only service or offering sufficient incentives such as discounts to curbside pickup orders. Additionally, we agree to increase prices for dine-in patrons.
Strict restrictions on temperature checks for ANY person entering the building. (99.3° cutoff)
Strict enforcement for wearing a mask at all times for staff, management, owners, and non-seated patrons.
Limit the number of customers in the restaurant. Provide a counter (physical or on the iPad) for the host and MOD to keep track of the number of patrons in the restaurant.
Reduce contact of shared surfaces by using a digital menu that is easily viewed on cellphones. Implement and enforce a system to disinfect pens and payment boards between uses.