Hops Burger Bar employees take a stand over COVID-19 concerns

The workers sent management a 10-point demand which included paid sick-leave, hazard pay, and a higher standard of COVID-19 protocols.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — As COVID-19 cases rise across the state, Hops Burger Bar employees in the Triad have sent a list of demands to management over coronavirus concerns.

The workers said they wanted more protection and better safety standards.

Some workers said they are taking a stand not just to protect themselves but to also look out for customers.

"Our issue is that no one was aware that people that they were working alongside were sick with Covid. They didn't tell people that they were potentially exposed," said Lilly Thorne, a host at Hops Burger Bar.

Thorne works at the location on Spring Garden St. in Greensboro, one of three in the Triad, including in Winston-Salem.

Thorne said she and her co-workers feel that management isn't taking coronavirus health and safety issues seriously enough for them.

That's why they came up with their own 10-point demands which include a higher standard of COVID-19 protocols and a return to curbside pick up only.

"We wanted them to seriously consider paying sick leave and hazard pay for all of us. We have taken on not only this huge risk but are doing a lot of extra work," Thorne said.

Hops Burger Bar's co-owner, David Essa, said the restaurant's management has been working closely with the Guilford County Health Department. Issa said they are also addressing the demands presented by the employees.

"We're now working with professional consultants to develop and implement new COVID action plans and will introduce them very soon to our staff at all locations," Issa said.

Labor law experts urge workplace transparency wherever possible to avoid conflict as both employees and employers navigate the various challenges of the pandemic.

"Being able to communicate where employees have safety concerns, and employers being able to listen and address those, becomes key in keeping things smooth at the workplace," said Patti Ramseur, a Labor Law Expert with Ramseur and Maultsby LLC.

"The government hasn't been giving us a stimulus and that is a huge problem. If we aren't being protected in that way, then people have to come to work and that's the bottom line. We have to work to live and so if we're going to do that then we want to make sure that our safety is a priority in the workplace," Thorne said.

Hops Burger Bar Management also said it has already met some of the demands made by employees, including digitizing menus for mobile access, setting tighter restrictions on temperature checks, and paying for COVID-19 tests.

Here is a copy of Hops employees’ list of requests presented to management on Thursday, December 17th: