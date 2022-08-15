Hops Burger Bar in Winston-Salem permanently closed

Hops Burger Bar co-owner Chris Martin said the Winston-Salem location has permanently closed due to COVID-19 and staffing issues.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A popular burger joint in Winston-Salem has closed.

Hops Burger Bar co-owner Chris Martin confirmed with WFMY News 2 Monday the Winston-Salem location has permanently closed.

Martin said COVID-19 and staffing issues are top reasons for why the Winston-Salem location closed.

He said workers have been offered to be transferred to the two Greensboro locations.

Martin said the two Greensboro restaurants will remain open.

The Winston-Salem location opened in 2019.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.