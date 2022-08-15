Hops Burger Bar in Winston-Salem permanently closed

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A popular burger joint in Winston-Salem has closed.
Hops Burger Bar co-owner Chris Martin confirmed with WFMY News 2 Monday the Winston-Salem location has permanently closed.
Martin said COVID-19 and staffing issues are top reasons for why the Winston-Salem location closed.
He said workers have been offered to be transferred to the two Greensboro locations.
Martin said the two Greensboro restaurants will remain open.
The Winston-Salem location opened in 2019.
