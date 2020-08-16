How to keep jokes funny without offending

Everyone loves a good joke, but not that their expense. Sharing snafus about your experiences is a better approach. Blanca Cobb explains.

Today is National Tell A Joke Day. Who doesn't love a good laugh, but you don't want it at your expense. It can be hard to tell when it's a joke and when someone really means what they've said.

Many times, jokes fall flat because they're offensive. Making fun of someone's shortcomings, mistakes, failures, embarrassing moments are off limits. Instead, share funny stories about yourself or your experiences. Right now, there are many snafus during pandemic life. Let's say that you put your mask on backwards or had an embarrassing moment at the store when someone couldn't understand what you were saying because of the mask. Or, if you're a parent, you can talk about using your mask to wipe snotty noses and forget it until the next time you were at the store and needed to wear the mask.

If someone crosses the line and tells a joke that is a pot shot at you, you have a couple of ways to deal. You can let your body language talk for you. You can make exaggerated faces, furrow your eye brows as if to say you don't get it. Or, can disengage by looking away. If you feel the need to say something then you can say something like, "I'm still waiting for the punchline." These strategies will get their attention because they're not getting the response that they're looking for.