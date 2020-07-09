How to recover quickly when you make a public speaking mistake

All eyes are on you when you make a mistake in a presentation, pitch or talk. Blanca Cobb shares tips on ways to recover quickly.

Imagine that after you muster up the courage to give a presentation, talk or an interview, you mess up. But, you mess up live when others are watching. And you're feeling the embarrassed. This happened to me this morning on the Good Morning Show. I was talking about your moods changing with the seasons and I forgot what I was going to say. And when I continued talking about feel good hormones then I combined the names of two hormones into one. It was a bit embarrassing.

When you notice that you make a mistake then don't panic. Stay calm. Pause until you get your thoughts together. And continue where you left off or you can say something like, "I lost my train of thought and this is what I meant..." Whatever you do, don't make a big deal out of it.

If you forget what you were going to say then take a breath. What happens is that you tend to hold your breath when you're scared or nervous. Taking a breath will get oxygen back in your muscles and brain. Also, switch your weight or take a step. This is like a nonverbal "snap out of it". You're taking your focus off of the mistake and moving in a different direction, which should help you regain focus.