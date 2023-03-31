The Human Race 2023 postponed

The Volunteer Center said the event will now be held on Sunday, April 23.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The 2023 Human Race will be postponed to a later date.

The Volunteer Center said the event held in LeBauer Park was originally scheduled for Saturday and will be rescheduled due to the weather.

“Outdoor events are tricky because the weather is always a variable,” said Anne Tubaugh, Executive Director of The Volunteer Center of the Triad.

“While we typically host this event rain or shine, the forecast called for the potential of thunderstorms and wind gusts in the area Saturday morning, and that makes weather a safety issue for our participants. The safety of our participants is a priority,” Tubaugh said.

The event will be rescheduled for Sunday, April 23 in LeBauer Park starting at 3 p.m. Gates will open at 2 p.m.

To register for The Human Race click here.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.