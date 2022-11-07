Man escapes Lexington prison, police say

Lexington Police Department said they are searching for the inmate that escaped the prison early Monday morning.

LEXINGTON, N.C. — The NC Department of Correction is currently investigating the escape of inmate Johnny Porche.

State Correctional and local law enforcement are seeking Davidson Correctional Center for inmate Johnny Porsche, 46, who escaped the prison by jumping a fence and running away around 1:15 a.m. Monday morning.

He was last seen wearing white kitchen pants, a green shirt jacket, grey t-shirt and one white New Balance high-top tennis shoe.

Porsche was serving a 41-month sentence for felony breaking and entering, and a probation violation. He was scheduled to be released in February 2023.

An escape warrant is being prepared.

If you have any information or see Johnny Porsche, call 911 or the Davidson Correctional Institution at 336-249-7528.

The NC Department of Correction is currently investigating the escape of inmate Johnny Porche. The escape occurred early this morning from the correctional center located at 1400 Thomason Street. If you have any information or see him please do not approach and call 911. pic.twitter.com/FmGCccJU3Z — Lexington Police (@LexingtonPD_NC) November 7, 2022

