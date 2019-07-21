OAK ISLAND, N.C. — A father and husband died in what's being described as a freak accident on Oak Island. Lee Dingle was playing with some of his kids on the beach Friday in the midst of a family trip. A GoFundMe for Dingle says 'an intense wave hit Dingle just right,' slamming his head into the sand, breaking his neck which led to his death.

Dingle and his wife Shannon had six children according to the GoFundMe. The family lived in Raleigh.

"Lee loved and lived generously," read a message on the GoFundMe page. "The magnitude of this loss cannot be understated."

Shannon tweeted about her husband on Friday.

"My partner, my love, and my home died today after a freak accident. Lee was playing on the beach with three of our kids yesterday, and an intense wave hit him just right to slam his head into the sand and break his neck."

