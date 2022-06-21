Interactive Resource Center in Greensboro temporarily closed due to staff with COVID-19

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Interactive Resource Center in Greensboro is closed for the rest of the week due to staff members with COVID-19, according to a social media post.
“Port-o-Potties and hand sanitizer stations are set up in our parking lot for guests to use,” read a statement from the nonprofit’s Facebook page.
Resource center officials said they hope to reopen next Monday.
"We typically see 60-80 people per day. We will be open for limited services for folks to get mail and any urgent needs they may be experiencing," a spokesperson said in a statement to WFMY News 2. "We had a quick spreading outbreak and our biggest priority is to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 as many of the folks in our community have pre-existing health conditions and declined vaccination. We take exposures very seriously and want to keep our community safe."
