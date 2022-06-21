Interactive Resource Center in Greensboro temporarily closed due to staff with COVID-19

"We typically see 60-80 people per day. We will be open for limited services for folks to get mail and any urgent needs they may be experiencing," a spokesperson said in a statement to WFMY News 2. "We had a quick spreading outbreak and our biggest priority is to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 as many of the folks in our community have pre-existing health conditions and declined vaccination. We take exposures very seriously and want to keep our community safe."