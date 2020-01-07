‘I’ve never seen them do this,’ Surfer captures dolphin pod riding the waves in Outer Banks

“Not more than two minutes later, I turned around and that’s when the porpoise party started,” Brian McArthur said.

HATTERAS, N.C. — It was a magical moment a North Carolina surfer caught on video as a dolphin pod enjoyed a ride of their own along the waves of Hatteras Island in the Outer Banks.

Brian McArthur who’s a Hatteras native said he was surfing alone in Hatteras Village when he caught a wave back to the beach to put his board in his truck.

“Not more than two minutes later, I turned around and that’s when the porpoise party started,” McArthur said.

Yes, clearly it was a porpoise party as the dolphins surfed the waves.McArthur was mesmerized by what he saw.

“I’ve never seen them do this. They started jumping from behind the outer bar and continued all the way straight to the beach directly where I had been surfing not three minutes prior.”

It was a surreal moment that McArthur had to share with his family and friends on Facebook.

“I thought to myself, “How blessed am I to be out here alone on this beach in the middle of summer and witness something this wild!”

McArthur has a deep connection to Hatteras, the ocean, and the peace it brings proudly living in the Outer Banks.

He grew up with close ties to the fishing industry but he’s also a songwriter.

“When the ocean is flat, I enjoy fishing and writing songs about the Outer Banks way of life,” McArthur said.

He’s written songs including, “That’s the Salt Life,” “My Prescription,” and “Headed for Hatteras.”

“I feel like music is my calling but surfing and fishing has been a big inspiration for me in songwriting," McArthur said.

If you love the Outer Banks then you’ll probably enjoy listening to his music on Youtube and iTunes.

FISH GUIDE | Types Of Fish You'll Hook In The Outer Banks 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9

Stay connected to local, national and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app.

►Text the keyword APP to 336-379-5775

►For the latest weather conditions and forecast text the keyword WEATHER to 336-379-5775

►For local news stories right to your phone text the keyword NEWS to 336-379-5775

►Need our Call for Action Team? Text keyword CFA to 336-379-5775