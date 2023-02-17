Jackson Middle students introduced to skilled trade careers as demand for workers is on the rise

As baby boomers reach retirement age, millions of skilled trade jobs will open across the country. Companies look to spark interest with middle school students.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Students stepped outside their comfort zone at Jackson Middle School on Friday morning.

A group of nearly 70 students spark interest in skilled trade careers, long before they can drive a car.

"You've got to get kids passionate about stuff like this when they were young. By the time they get to high school they're already having college drilled into their head," said Sheri Young with Greensboro-based Saf-Gard Shoe Company.

The local business is geared toward outfitting skilled workers.

"There's a really really bad skilled trades gap right now. My husband is a contractor so I live and breathe it every day. I am aware of the need for workers and this is an opportunity for them to fill that gap," said Young.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, skilled trades have millions of unfilled positions across the US, with as many as 2.5 million more by 2029.

The message this team is working to deliver is, there are jobs you can do, make good money, all without spending thousands on a four-year degree.

Average salaries for carpenters, electricians, plumbers and welders are all above the national average salary of $45,760.

"If we, as a society, can show kids that it's not a fallback plan, it can be something that you really want to do and enjoy doing, then we'll get more people interested in it," said Ryan Murphy, Director of Brand Marketing with Timberland Pro.

Rikiyah Hines is a student at Jackson Middle School.

Even with a love for fashion, she says this opportunity has opened her eyes to other career paths.

"I really want to be a fashion designer when I grow up but I can make crafts like that too. I can use them for like jewelry or something or making something for somebody. So I kind of do see something like this in the future for me," said Hines.

Companies like Saf-Gard are hope to close the gap in skilled workers.