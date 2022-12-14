GTCC offering 2 skilled trade programs with ESOL instruction

The classes will give students the opportunity to work on vocabulary in English and receive career training at the same time.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford Technical Community College is stepping up its game to help trade workers in the Triad.

It's offering classes on craft skills in English for students who speak another language. The students will have access to Intro to Craft Skills for Construction and Furniture Upholstery classes.

The classes will give students the opportunity to work on vocabulary in English and receive career training simultaneously.

Workforce Continuing Education Vice President Claire Ricci said because there is a demand in the construction and furniture industries, non-speaking English students make a good match.

She said while the industries are hands-on and complete English proficiency isn't necessarily required, learning the English language more would make them better candidates.

"Being bilingual is an awesome skill to have because if their crew members speak another language that will really help them be able to communicate and hopefully retain workers," said Workforce Continuing Education Vice President Claire Ricci.

In the class, students will learn things like reading construction drawings, using hand tools and power tools, learn basic safety and material handling.

Scholarships are available to students that choose to sign up for the construction and furniture classes.

Orientation begins January 11 and 18.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.