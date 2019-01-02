WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A judge has turned down an emergency plea to halt the removal of the Confederate monument in downtown Winston-Salem, according to the Winston-Salem Journal.

RELATED: The Controversy Continues: Confederate Monument Supporters Ask For Extension on City's Deadline to Remove It

The Journal reports, the move was made by the United Daughters of the Confederacy (UDC).

RELATED: Confederate Monument Takedown Debate Heats Up at Winston-Salem City Council Meeting

The deadline was for Thursday for the UDC to have the monument removed. The City of Winston-Salem ordered it to be taken down and moved to Salem Cemetery, citing public safety concerns.

RELATED: Landowner Wants Winston-Salem Confederate Statue Removed

In a letter, the lawyer who represents, the UDC asked the Winston-Salem City Attorney for a 60-day extension but it was denied.

The City wants to move the monument to Salem Cemetery where 36 Confederate veterans are laid to rest. The City will even pay for the relocation.

RELATED: Proposed Law Could Make Future Of NC Confederate Monuments Unclear

RELATED: Daughters of the Confederacy Fire Back At Winston-Salem Leaders, Calls Order 'Dishonorable'

RELATED: 'Remove and Relocate': Winston-Salem City Attorney Orders Daughters of Confederacy to Remove Confederate Statue

RELATED: 'Cowards and Traitors': Confederate Monument Vandalized in Winston-Salem