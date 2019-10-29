GREENSBORO, N.C. — The funeral for former U.S. Sen. Kay Hagan will be this Sunday, November 3rd.
The funeral service will start at 2:00 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church in on 617 N. Elm St. in Greensboro. A visitation will follow the service at Mullin Life Center at 608 N. Greene St., also in Greensboro.
Hagan died at her home in Greensboro of encephalitis, or brain inflammation, caused by a rare virus spread from ticks to humans, said her former Senate spokeswoman, Sadie Weiner. Hagan contracted Powassan virus in late 2016, and the subsequent brain inflammation made speaking and walking difficult for her.
Hagan was born in Shelby, North Carolina, on May 26, 1953. She spent most of her childhood in Lakeland, Florida, where she worked on the mayoral campaigns of her father, Joe Ruthven. She also helped campaign for her maternal uncle, former Florida governor and U.S. Sen. Lawton Chiles. She earned her undergraduate degree from Florida State University in 1975, then earned a law degree from Wake Forest University three years later.
For 10 years, Hagan worked for NationsBank, which was to become Bank of America, where she became a vice president in the estates and trust division. After being a stay-at-home mother, Hagan launched her own political career and won a seat as a Democrat in the North Carolina state Senate in 1998.
Ten years later, the still largely unknown state legislator sought and won the U.S. Senate seat held by Dole.
Though initially reluctant, Hagan backed the Affordable Care Act pushed by Obama. She also worked to limit payday lending, continuing the effort she began as a state senator.
In addition to her father, Hagan is survived by her husband, Charles "Chip" Hagan, and three children: Jeanette Hagan, Tilden Hagan and Carrie Hagan Stewart. She's also survived by two siblings and five grandchildren.
