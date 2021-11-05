No more masks inside government buildings in Kernersville

The town of Kernersville rescinded it's mask policy inside government owned buildings and facilities.

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — The town of Kernersville lifted it’s mask requirement inside governmental facilities and buildings after enforcing it since Aug. 6, 2021. Town Manager Curtis Swisher enforced the masking rule due to a rise in COVID-19 cases. This decision to lift the mandate was made after the town of Cary did the same thing a week prior.

Almost two months ago, Swisher enforced the mask mandate for everyone, whether vaccinated or not. Swisher made the decision, saying they had no way of knowing who has been vaccinated and who has not and this was the best way to ensure the safety of everyone in its facilities.

Mayor Pro-Tem Jenny Fulton said now, it is time for the town to move forward. After seeing that the percent of positive cases dropped to 5% for two straight weeks, she said it's time to lift the mandate. Cesir Gomez just moved to Kernersville three months ago and said he doesn’t think this is the best idea and will mask up no matter if there’s a requirement or not.

Fulton said the town spoke with the Forsyth County Health Department and decided that dropping the mandate was a safe and good idea.

“People can feel more comfortable coming into our town hall or coming into our public service and again it’s time for Kernersville and the world to move forward,” Fulton said.