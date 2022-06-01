Kernersville man pleads guilty in Jan. 6 Capitol attack

High-ranking Proud Boys member Charles Donohoe pleaded guilty to conspiracy and assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — A Kernersville man and leader of the Proud Boys pleaded guilty Friday to felony charges for his actions before and during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

The U.S. Department of Justice said Charles Donohoe, 34, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding and assaulting, resisting or impeding officers.

Court documents allege Donohoe was one of the highest-ranking members of the Proud Boys at the time of the Capitol attack.

The DOJ said Donohoe threw two water bottles at law enforcement officers who were trying to stop the mob's breach. It also said Donohoe joined a crowd to push forward to get up the concrete stairs toward the Capitol.

Hours later, the DOJ said Donohoe posted messages to a Proud Boys chapter group known as the "Ministry of Self Defense" celebrating the group's actions.

Donohoe was arrested on March 11, 2021, and has been jailed ever since. He faces up to 20 years in prison on the conspiracy charge and up to eight years on the charge of assaulting, resisting or impeding officers.

No sentencing date has been set.

The DOJ said Donohoe is cooperating with the ongoing investigation as part of his plea agreement.

Since the attack on the Capitol, nearly 800 people have been arrested in nearly all 50 states.