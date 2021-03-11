Kids ages 5 to 11 now eligible for Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine: 5 things to know

WFMY News 2 clears up some of your questions about vaccinations for young kids.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Millions of young children can get protection from COVID-19. The FDA and the CDC both approved Pfizer's version of the vaccine for ages 5-11.

We know you have a lot of questions about what this means for schools and when we can get back to normal. WFMY News 2's Grace Holland spoke to experts to find out.

What does COVID spread in schools look like right now?

Forsyth County Health Director Joshua Swift said transmission is decreasing.

"We're still seeing about 20 to 30 percent of cases in individuals who are ages 0 to 17 but overall, in the schools and in the community, we're seeing less cases of COVID," Swift said.

Some districts are now making masks optional--could we see a case spike in those schools?

Dr. Audrey Snyder, Associate Dean for Experiential Learning at UNC-Greensboro's School of Nursing said yes because many students still aren't vaccinated.

"If we were at the point where our 5 to 11-year-olds been vaccinated, and we had an above 70% vaccination rate, then there would be less chance of transmission," Snyder said.

Now that younger kids can get the vaccine, will it keep them in school?

"They won't have to quarantine, they won't have to miss sports," Swift said. "It's a win-win for the child and their parents or guardians. It also is for the teachers and other students that are around them because it protects them and everyone, they come in contact with."

When can kids take off their masks indoors?

Experts said we need to wait a little bit longer.

"If we can get through the next few months, roll out the vaccine to 5 to 11-year-old and get through the holidays where a lot of people are with a lot of other people, I think we can start to see that light at the end of the tunnel," he said.