Klaussner Furniture Industries Inc. abruptly closes, lays off all employees

Almost 4,000 employees are impacted by the sudden closure.

ASHEBORO, N.C. — Klaussner Furniture Industries Inc., a furniture merchandiser based in Asheboro, unexpectedly and permanently closed its doors on Aug. 7.

The Asheboro company will be laying off 3,828 employees, all but 100 of which are Asheboro based.

They said they are working to provide employees with information and resources for the "next steps".

Klaussner cited the unexpected closure as being due to the "lending source [...] unexpectedly refused to fund the Company's operations."

"This outcome was not reasonably foreseeable, but due to these unexpected circumstances, Klaussner can no longer sustain its operations."

The company goes on to state they are providing as much notice as possible and is closing all facilities entirely.

Klaussner had been in business since 1963.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

YOU CAN ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR FAVORITE STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

SUBSCRIBE to us on YouTube | https://bit.ly/2vsX74I

Follow us on social media:

Download the WFMY News 2 app on your smartphone:

►Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

OR

►Link for the iPhone | https://apple.co/3aaH6iM