RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Randolph County Firefighters are battling a large blaze at a barn this morning.

Randolph County EMS says crews responded to the fire around midnight on Pike Farm Road in Staley. The fire is burning on the property where the Liberty Antiques Festival is held.

Our crews on scene spoke to firefighters who said there are about 300-500 bails of hay burning inside the barn. Firefighters made a gap between the hay bails in order to protect other buildings.

Firefighters say they'll begin investigating the cause once the fire is completely out.

According to its website, the next Liberty Antiques Festival is scheduled for April.

