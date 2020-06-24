10-year-old Lexington boy missing

A silver alert has been issued for Gabriel Wade Newton, 10, who suffers from a cognitive impairment.

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Editor's note: A photo of Gabriel was not made available. As soon as we have one, we will add it to this story.

Davidson County Sheriff's Office says a 10-year-old boy is missing.

A silver alert was issued for Gabriel Wade Newton early Wednesday morning. He is believed to suffer from a cognitive impairment.

According to a release from the N.C. Center for Missing Persons, Newton went missing from his home in the 2900 block of Horseshoe Neck Road in Lexington.

Newton is described as 4'8'', 78 pounds, with short brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored sleeveless tee-shirt, khaki shorts, white socks, and dark shoes.

A photo of the child has not been released. We will update this story with more information as soon as we have it.

Anyone with information about Gabriel Wade Newton should call the Davidson County Sheriff Office at 336-242-2105.