Fire at Lexington café ruled an accident

Brooker T's Café caught fire on September 27.

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Lexington Fire crews responded to a reported fire in Brooker T's Café on September 27.

The restaurant sustained significant damage, however, fire crews responded quickly and effectively. Surrounding businesses only sustained minor smoke damage.

The restaurant was closed when the fire happened and there was no one inside when firefighters arrived.

Multiple mutual-aid fire departments responded to help.

Once firefighters controlled the fire, Lexington Fire Marshal's Office, along with the members of the Davidson County Fire Investigation Task Force began investigating the origin and potential cause.

Investigators determined that the fire started in the dining area near the main entrance. After careful examination of the fire scene, the cause of the fire remains undetermined with investigations indicating accidental in nature.