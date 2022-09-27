Lexington fire closes both directions of Main Street for two blocks

Officials said the fire happened while Brooker T's Café was closed and said the restaurant should reopen around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A fire in Lexington has closed both directions of Main Street.

The City of Lexington tweeted people should avoid Main Street near Uptown. City officials said the fire had been contained at the corner of First Avenue but said traffic was congested.

The restaurant opened earlier this year.

