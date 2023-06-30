Lidl in Thomasville closing its doors soon

A spokesperson with the company says the grocer had to make the difficult decision to close its doors in mid-July.

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Greensboro just celebrated getting a new Lidl recently and now another Triad location is getting ready to say goodbye.

Lidl confirmed they plan to shut down its store in Thomasville on July 16th, stating the location wasn't making enough money, according to a spokesperson with the company.

The spokesperson also said all the employees at the store received job offers at other locations and shared the following message:

After a thorough review of the performance of our store network, we made the difficult decision to close the store in Thomasville on July 16. This was an underperforming location, and we made the strategic decision to close this location so we can focus on the locations that are closer and more convenient to more of our customers and where we are seeing significant growth. We appreciate the contributions team members in Thomasville have made and are offering all employees a position at another Lidl store in the area.

