GREENSBORO, N.C. — Hurricane Dorian is still getting stronger. This storm is a serious threat to Florida by Labor Day. After that, it will move very slowly, and is looking more likely to track northward toward the Carolinas.

We've got you covered. The WFMY News 2 Weather Team is tracking Dorian for you.

It's quite clear that Dorian will continue to move west toward Florida through Monday. It may not exactly hit the Florida coast, it could slow down to a halt just offshore. Either way, a very strong storm will be heading their way by Labor Day Monday.

The slowing motion will put more wind and rain over Florida for Monday, Tuesday, and possibly even Wednesday. After that, it's likely that the storm will start to track north, in the general direction of the Carolinas.

It's possible that the storm will move right along the southeast coast all the way up toward the Carolinas, which could make for a rough storm for the SC / NC beaches.

