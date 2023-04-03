Pistol permit requirement scrapped, but gun shops reminding buyers that background check still needed

Since last Wednesday, when House Republicans voted to toss out pistol permit requirements, gun shops say they are getting a lot more customers.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — It's been exactly one week since a deadly shooting at a Nashville Christian school that killed six people.

Two days after that, an override happened of Governor Roy Cooper's veto, eliminating the need for a local sheriff to issue a permit before purchasing a firearm.

Most of the gun shops WFMY spoke with said there has been a significant increase in sales since the veto last Wednesday.

Sal Gutierrez, Manager at East Coast Surplus and Tactical said there has been a drastic increase.

"It's been impressive. We ran out of firearms quite a bit so we've had to resupply. We have orders coming in every day this week," Gutierrez said.

He said customers had told him that they didn't have time to go get permits from the sheriff's office due to business hours.

This also doesn't mean just anyone can purchase a gun. Michael Thomas, Operations Manager at RAD Industries said a lot is still involved.

"They are under the assumption that they can just come in and purchase a pistol," Thomas said. "They still are not quite aware that we still have to do a NICS background check."

Bill supporters say the sheriff screening process is no longer necessary in light of updates to the national background check system.

Gutierrez said the ATF form still needs to be filled out and it's a felony if someone lies on that form.

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said in 2022 before this bill was vetoed, the sheriff's office denied 238 purchase permits and issued 9,311.

Before this change, people had to apply for a permit from the sheriff before going to a firearms dealer.

That means the majority of those denied a purchase permit last year will likely be denied this year because of the background check, according to the sheriff's office.