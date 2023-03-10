Man arrested after nearly $1M drug bust in Forsyth County

The Forsyth County Drug Task Force seized 171 grams of fentanyl pills, 8.5 kilograms of cocaine, and four guns.

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A man is facing charges after a drug bust of nearly $1 million in Forsyth County.

The Forsyth County Drug Task Force (FCDTF) arrested Julio Miguel Roman for trafficking heroin and cocaine.

FCDTF said they received information about a potential drug trafficking source on Althea Street in Winston-Salem in September 2022. The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and FCDTF then started an investigation.

Law enforcement officers conducted a traffic stop in Greensboro Wednesday where $75,150 were seized.

Investigators then obtained a search warrant for the Althea Street location which led to the drug bust.

Detectives seized:

• 171 grams of fentanyl pills

• 10 pounds of marijuana

• 8.5 kilograms of cocaine

• Two handguns and two assault rifles

The street value for the drugs seized is $946,750.

Roman is charged with one count of trafficking heroin/opium, one count of trafficking cocaine, and maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance. His bond is set at $1 million.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.