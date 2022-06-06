Man arrested for hit-and-run in Forsyth County

Monte Dion Capers, 42, was arrested and charged with felony hit-and-run.

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A driver speeding from a deputy crashed into two vehicles and ran away from the scene in Forsyth County on May 14.

Deputies said they found a green BMW X5 SUV with no license plate. As they were trying to conduct a traffic light stop, the BMW drove off at a "high rate of speed."

The BMW crashed into two other vehicles before jumping out of the car and running off. The deputy did not run after him because he stayed to care for the other injured drivers until EMS arrived.

Winston-Salem Police Department stepped in and was able to identify the driver of the BMW.

Monte Dion Capers, 42, was charged with the following:

Felony hit-and-run resulting in serious bodily injury or death

Felony hit & run resulting in injury

Reckless driving with wanton disregard

Driving while license revoked

Failure to give info/render aid

Capers is behind the bar under a $10,000 bond.