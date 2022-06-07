Triad man driving while impaired causes serious crash, victim's car catches on fire

Winston-Salem police said Trevor Ivester faces multiple charges including driving while and impaired and driving with a revoked license.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A woman was flown to a hospital after a fiery crash caused by an impaired driver, according to Winston-Salem police.

Officers said Trevor Ivester was driving a 2008 GMC Yukon east on the 5100 block of Skylark Drive around 8 p.m. Monday when he crossed the centerline hitting a 21-year-old woman who was driving west in a 2015 Jeep Compass. Police said the crash caused the Jeep to flip over and catch on fire.

Firefighters put out the fire and extricated her from the vehicle.

She was flown to a local hospital for treatment for serious injuries.

Police said Ivester was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries by Forsyth County EMS.

Excessive speed and impairment appear to be contributing factors to the collision. As a result, Ivester was charged with the following violations:

Driving While Impaired

Driving While License Revoked

Careless and Reckless Driving

Exceeding a Safe Speed for Conditions

Transporting an Open Container of an Alcoholic Beverage

Operate a Vehicle Without Financial Responsibility

Give, Lend, Borrow a Registration Plate

The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in this case. Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.

